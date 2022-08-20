Concern grows for missing Oswestry woman

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of an Oswestry woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Ceri Lowe was reported missing on Friday (19 August) and officers investigating her disappearance say they are growing increasingly concerned.

It is believed the 39-year-old may have travelled to Northern Ireland and be in the Belfast area.

She is thought to be in the company of two men.

If you see Ceri or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact West Mercia Police on 999 immediately.