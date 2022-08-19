Telford fly tipper caught and fined

A Telford resident has been fined after illegally dumping rubbish on a village lane.

The rubbish was dumped in Bratton Lane, off the A442, in the village of Bratton and discovered by a member of the public and a council employee.



An empty Amazon package was among the waste and contained a name and address that was traced back to a resident in Apley.

The offender was given a £400 fine by council enforcement officers, reduced to £200 because of early payment.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said:

“This case sends out a clear message that Telford & Wrekin Council is determined to clamp down on fly tipping which is a significant cost to taxpayers.

“The illegal dumping of rubbish has a detrimental impact on the lives of residents. It is an eyesore as well as a health hazard causing unpleasant smells and attracting vermin. It can also create a dangerous environment for children, animals and wildlife.

“Our enforcement officers are working hard to bring perpetrators to justice and this successful Fixed Penalty Notice shows we are on the side of the vast majority of residents who take pride in their communities.”

As part of a drive to crack down on fly tippers, the council has launched Telford and Wrekin Watch – an initiative where residents can help identify offenders caught on CCTV or report information that could lead to a prosecution by calling 01952 388800.

Fly tipping can also be reported by using the MyTelford app.