MP calls on DVSA to join meeting and ‘hurry up’ test centre replacement

MP Helen Morgan has called for an urgent meeting with the DVSA to speed up the process of opening a replacement driving test centre in Whitchurch.

MP Helen Morgan pictured outside the former Driving Test Centre in Whitchurch

The town has been without a driving test site since the existing centre shut in April despite the Civic Centre quickly being offered as a replacement base.

After months of regular reminders from Helen and the full cooperation of Whitchurch Town Council, which leases the building, the DVSA is still yet to carry out a full site assessment of the Civic Centre.

Helen has now written to the DVSA urging them to join a meeting with her and the town council to “finally get this sorted for the people of Whitchurch.”

Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, said: “It’s been a frustrating few months since the test centre closed. The DVSA needs to show more willing to help us move forward with opening a replacement site.

“It’s been three months since the DVSA carried out an initial assessment but since then they have dragged their heels and slowed the process down despite the efforts of the local community, council and myself to find a solution.

“Meanwhile learner drivers in North Shropshire are not only facing long waits for tests but also long journeys to take the tests.

“Hopefully my offer will hurry the process up, lead to some overdue action from the DVSA and we can finally get this sorted for the people of Whitchurch.”

The DVSA has blamed the delay on “issues” with the Civic Centre lease despite the only issue having been resolved – gaining the permission of the landlord. The landlord is Shropshire Council which has confirmed it is onboard with the plan and the DVSA has been made aware of this.

Learner drivers must travel to Shrewsbury, Crewe, Oswestry or further to take their driving tests but there are waiting lists of up to six months for appointments.