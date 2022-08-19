19 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 19, 2022
- Advertisement -

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity appeals for old and foreign currency

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is asking Shropshire residents to dig deep and donate to an appeal which has seen a 70 per cent decrease in donations following the pandemic.

The charity’s partnership with Cash4Coins – a company dedicated to raising funds for charities by collecting old tender as well as foreign currency and exchanging it for British Sterling – saw a dip last year.

A total of £5,000 was raised for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity last year thanks to supporters’ generous donations to the scheme, which is the equivalent of one air ambulance mission and seven missions in the rapid response team’s critical care cars.

- Advertisement -

However, charity staff say this sum was 70 per cent lower than the amount raised before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity explained: “During the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, many of us were not able to travel abroad. Now that more of us are holidaying again, we hope that supporters will donate again to our Cash4Coins scheme.

“By donating foreign currency that’s unused after a recent holiday or those old pennies lying around many of our homes, supporters can help to make lifesaving missions possible for our rapid response, pre-hospital emergency service.”

Carol Spires, charity liaison manager for Cash4Coins, added: “Currency of any age can be donated through our collections, including all foreign coins and banknotes, old £1 coins, old British and Irish currency, pre-decimal coins and notes, pre-euro currency and of course, spare change.

“Any donation made goes directly to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to help fund its lifesaving, pre-hospital service.”

To help make lifesaving missions possible in Shropshire and raise vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, give your unwanted old and foreign currency now. Visit: midlandsairambulance.com/cash4coins and find out your nearest collection point.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP