19 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 19, 2022
Local fuel poverty charity concerned about welfare of Shropshire residents

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A local fuel poverty charity says it’s concerned about the welfare of Shropshire residents as the price of energy continues to increase.

Based in Shrewsbury, the Marches Energy Agency runs the Keep Shropshire Warm energy advice line which seeks to help people struggling with their energy bills.

The charity says an increase in energy prices and food prices is a perfect storm where some residents will have to choose between heating and eating this winter.

It’s offering help and advice for people wanting to make their homes more energy efficient and wants more residents to start thinking about the long-term improvements they can make to their homes.

The Marches Energy Agency is currently seeking Shropshire householders to join in its Future Ready Homes project. The project will plan home improvements that will make your home warmer and more comfortable. It’s offering a limited number of fully funded home energy surveys that will analyse your home and your energy usage and propose what measures could be taken, and the likely costs and benefits. This could mean upgrades to windows and external doors, and dramatically improving the insulation, not just in the loft but the walls and the floor too.

Tony Baker, Project Manager at Marches Energy Agency, said “We’re passionately committed to helping people enjoy healthy, comfortable homes where they can afford their energy bills. The key to this is to reduce our energy demand by improving the fabric of our homes – which reduces our carbon footprint at the same time. We’re delighted to have won this funding at this critical time. We can all have healthier, warmer homes, lower energy bills, and cut carbon emissions by making our homes more energy efficient.”

Applications for the project can be made at https://mea.org.uk/our-work/future-ready-homes/

For free and impartial energy advice contact Keep Shropshire Warm on 0800 112 3743 or email advice@mea.org.uk.

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

