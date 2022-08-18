Shropshire students collect A Level results

Students across Shropshire will be collecting A level results today after sitting exams for the first time in three years.

Celebrating their results at Telford College are Abi Taras, Ben Forrester, Ben Darrell, Chloe Smith, George Ashton, Harry Barnes, Jag Uppal, Poppy Akiti, Rachel McFarlane, Sophie Garbett, and Abdul Tanko-Salifu

Marking a significant milestone in returning to normality post pandemic, today’s results day includes students who sat A and AS levels, level 3 vocational and technical qualifications, and for the first time ever – T Levels – paving the way for pupils’ next steps to university, further training or the world of work.

As part of a transition period put in place by Ofqual to return to pre-pandemic grading, students will receive higher grades this year than in 2019, but grades will be lower than 2021 when exams didn’t take place and grades were determined by teachers after being assessed internally.

- Advertisement -

Education Secretary, James Cleverly said: “Every single student collecting their results today should be proud of their achievements. Not only have they studied throughout the pandemic, but they are the first group in three years to sit exams. For that, I want to congratulate them and say a huge thank you to those who helped them get to this point.

“Today is also a really exciting time for our pioneering T Level students, as the first ever group to take this qualification will pick up their results. I have no doubt they will be the first of many and embark on successful careers.

“Despite the nerves that people will feel, I want to reassure anyone collecting their results that whatever your grades, there has never been a better range of opportunities available. Whether going on to one of our world-leading universities, a high-quality apprenticeship, or the world of work, students have exciting options as they prepare to take their next steps.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I would like to commend all students who have sat the first set of public exams being held since 2019. I want to pay tribute to their effort and determination, given the disruption of the pandemic in the lead up to these exams. We hope they have achieved results which will give them every success in the future as they continue their education or move into the world of work.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in Shropshire’s schools and colleges community, including our virtual school who support our looked-after students. This includes our skilled and dedicated teachers, headteachers and college principals, governors, support staff, people who contribute voluntarily and, of course, parents and carers who play such an important supportive role. I want to acknowledge how our school and college staff have worked so tirelessly throughout the year to support the students in these examinations.’’

Telford College celebrates strong set of results

Telford College is celebrating another strong set of results for its A level, technical and vocational courses.

An exciting day for Telford College students, from left, Abi Taras, Chloe Smith, George Ashton, Rachel McFarlane, and Poppy Akiti

The number of high A level grades including A and A* has increased in comparison with the last exam period – the year before the Covid pandemic.

Many A level course areas achieved 100% pass rates including Business, Economics, Geography, Media, Physics, Maths and Further Maths.

Several others saw a significant increase in pass rates compared with the pre-Covid period, including Chemistry, History, Law, and English Literature.

More than a third of students in Art, Media, Sociology and Maths achieved the highest A level grades, and achievement rates were above the national average in many curriculum areas.

Telford College also recorded its best-ever set of advanced level BTEC results, with a third of students achieving triple distinction grades, or higher for their technical and vocational studies.

Nine out of 10 Applied Science students achieved triple distinctions or higher, while the number of triple distinctions or above at least doubled in areas such as Creative, Music and Engineering.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “We’re really proud of our students, who have coped brilliant with the disruption to their learning caused by the pandemic.

“They are testament to the high quality of teaching here at the college, and the way both tutors and students have found new and innovative ways of working. We will be starting the next academic year in a healthy position.”

Shrewsbury Colleges Group celebrates achievements

Shrewsbury Colleges Group Principal, James Staniforth has hailed the achievements and resilience of the class of 2022 following the results for A Levels and vocational courses.

The college has announced a 99% Overall pass rate across all college courses

Shrewsbury Colleges Group Principal, James Staniforth has hailed the achievements and resilience of the Class of 2022 as the results for A Levels, and many vocational courses have been issued today, Thursday 18 August 2022.

The college has announced a 99% Overall pass rate across all college courses, 56% A*/A/B grades at A Levels, 82 students achieved AAA or better in their A Levels and 176 achieved DDD (Triple Distinction) or better on BTEC Extended Diploma Courses.

Speaking as the results were revealed to the students, James Staniforth, said: “I am extremely proud of the results of our students this year. These cohorts of students have seen their education disrupted significantly over the last two years with the pandemic. This disruption has meant that many students were sitting formal exams for the first time this summer. Despite this, students have individually and collectively excelled.

“We’ve seen notable results from this year’s A Level students. A college record seven students have achieved 4 A* grades and in total, 19 students have achieved 3 A* grades or better. 82 students have achieved AAA or better. 56% of student grades were A*/A/B high grades and 81% were A*-C grades. Consequently, the overwhelming majority of students have secured their first-choice university place.

“We have also seen some fantastic results across our vocational courses. Many of these courses contain challenging exams as well as ongoing assessments. This means that the students on these courses have shown great resolve to complete their studies against this backdrop of pandemic-related disruption.”

He continued: “Our students have shown great resilience throughout their time with the college, and we wish them all the best fortune for the future with their next stage in life. We will continue to be here for them.”

Moreton Hall’s Students celebrate exceptional results

Moreton Hall’s Upper Sixth girls are celebrating exceptional performances in their A Levels.

Students at Moreton Hall are today celebrating exceptional results

A third of all students achieved straight As and A*s and the Upper Sixth gained the highest proportion of A*-A and A*-B grades in recent history in externally set and marked A Level examinations.

Subjects enjoying particular success include History, Physics, Art, Textiles, Physical Education, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Theatre Studies and Business with 100% of grades at A*, A and B, reflecting the breadth of subjects offered and accompanying success at Moreton Hall.

Moreton Hall is also delighted to see record numbers of students taking the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), composed of a 5000 word research-based essay and accompanying log which develops the independence of thought so recognisable in Moreton Hall alumnae. Over half of the Projects achieved an A* and 90% either an A* or A.

Principal George Budd commented: “This Upper Sixth cohort have overcome so many external challenges and dealt with the unforeseeable with positivity, resilience, humour and good grace – I am exceptionally proud of them. By any measure, these are truly excellent results and a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff and students alike.”

Success for Students of The Grove Sixth Form

Students at The Grove Sixth Form are celebrating fantastic success.

Students at The Grove Sixth Form collect their results

Many have opted to study further securing places at their first choice of university two of which include Russell Group universities. Others have secured officer training within the Forces, apprenticeships, and employment.

Andy Rayner, Head of Sixth Form commented, “We are so proud of our students and their results yet again this year. Despite all the disruption that they have faced over the past couple of years, our students have continued to surpass their own expectations and demonstrated a true strength with these being their first formal exam results after teacher-assessed grades at GCSE. Our students have worked extremely hard and been supported fantastically by their teachers as they now prepare to start their next exciting chapter.’’

Headteacher of The Grove School and Sixth Form, Sonia Taylor added, “This group of students have been exceptional, and the challenges of the pandemic have not held them back. They have approached their studies with maturity and tenacity showing great courage in times of stress and uncertainty. While many of them will be focusing on their grades today, I want to remind them they are more than their grades. They are a true inspiration to all, especially our younger students.”

The Marches School Six Form celebrates students talent

It is a big well done to Sixth Form students and staff at The Marches School Six Form who have ridden the last two incredibly tough years together.

Sarah Peacock, Key Stage 5 Raising Standards Leader commented, “Congratulations and well done to every student. Today the hard work and determination is rewarded and I am excited for their futures. They are great role models for the excellent young people of Oswestry. We look forward to seeing many of them back to share their experiences in the future to illustrate just what is possible.“

Headteacher of The Marches School and Sixth Form, Alison Pearson added, “Congratulations to everyone we could not be more pleased with the outcomes of this year’s results and what it means to the student’s futures. They are now on the way as we stand proudly on. Once again, our tailored approach from staff and the support from parents has benefitted the success of the students immensely.”

Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form celebrate success

Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form is celebrating the success and achievements of all its students. The results represent the hard work, determination and resilience of students and staff throughout some difficult circumstances due to the pandemic.

Students at Sir John Talbot Sixth Form collect their results

Students pass rates at the Sixth Form were A*-E – 100%, A*-C – 73.2% and A*-A – 31.4%.

Jo Haycock, Head of Sixth Form commented, “Students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve success. Our students have shown a consistent level of commitment and determination to achieve these results. In tandem with teamwork and the pastoral support provided, students have achieved fantastic grades opening university and apprenticeship opportunities. I look forward to hearing how they succeed as they move onto the next chapter of their lives. Well done to all our students!”

Headteacher at Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form, Tim Stonall added, “Our students, staff and families have worked in harmony to ensure the very best outcomes. Due to formal exams returning this year, students have once again adapted showing great resilience to overcome the disruption of the last two years. We want to wish all our students every success for the future and hope that they stay in touch with us as they remain part of our school community.”

This page is being updated throughout the day.