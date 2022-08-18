Shropshire charity and steering group join forces to reach looming 2030 goal

Marches Energy Agency (MEA) based in Shrewsbury and South Shropshire Climate Action (SSCA) have announced a new partnership working toward a ‘net-zero by 2030’ goal for the South Shropshire area.

Nick Read and Fiona Morgan pictured with Jane Cullen, Chair of the South Shropshire Climate Action Steering Group and Director of MEA, Simon Ross

Local fuel poverty and energy efficiency charity MEA has appointed two SSCA project coordinators, Fiona Morgan and Nick Read, as a job share whose roles are to inspire, support and enable people to act, providing motivation for involvement across our communities to support climate action.

The coming together of organisations and community groups to promote similar climate goals has never been more crucial. Formed in 2019, following the UK’s Declaration of a Climate and Ecological Emergency, SSCA has coordinated the research and writing of ‘Next Steps’ for the Ludlow Constituency – the first constituency wide Climate Action Plan in the UK – a rural area including seven market towns.

‘Next Steps’ is organised into four major themes: Land and Biodiversity, Transport, Energy and Buildings, Community and Education. Significant work is already underway.

Jane Cullen, Chair of the South Shropshire Climate Action Steering Group, said: “we are absolutely delighted by this exciting, huge opportunity which will build on the foundation of the Next Steps Plan. We face significant local and global challenges but by harnessing the skills, energy and enthusiasm of our supporters we can bring about significant positive change for our local communities”.

Director of MEA, Simon Ross, said: “The Project Co-ordinators will be able to work alongside groups already engaged in climate and ecological action in South Shropshire, liaise with policy makers and support our local communities and businesses to transition to zero carbon by 2030. This sits alongside MEA’s role to commit to long term change and improvement for communities suffering fuel poverty and the promotion of energy efficiency for homes in Shropshire.”