Police appeal for witnesses after house vandalised in Much Wenlock

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was vandalised in Much Wenlock.
The incident happened on Thursday 11 August at around 10.40pm at a property on Wilmore Street in Much Wenlock.
Police say the suspect/s caused damage to two windows at the front of the house and also used white spray paint to graffiti the front door and doorstep.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident is asked to get in contact with Police Constable Teresa Sams by emailing teresa.sams@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/80147/22, via 101 or the force website.
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.