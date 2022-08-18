Police appeal for witnesses after house vandalised in Much Wenlock

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was vandalised in Much Wenlock.

The incident happened on Thursday 11 August at around 10.40pm at a property on Wilmore Street in Much Wenlock.

Police say the suspect/s caused damage to two windows at the front of the house and also used white spray paint to graffiti the front door and doorstep.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident is asked to get in contact with Police Constable Teresa Sams by emailing teresa.sams@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/80147/22, via 101 or the force website.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.