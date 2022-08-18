Further disruption for train passengers as strike action continues

Shropshire train passengers are facing further disruption today as national strike action takes place.

The strike action by the RMT and TSSA continues over pay and modernisation plans, causing severe disruption for passengers across the country.

West Midlands Railway will not be operating any services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in either dispute, but its services will also not run in Shropshire, as it relies on Network Rail staff to run trains on much of the network.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“We are disappointed that passenger journeys will continue to be impacted this week as a result of this industrial action.

“We urge passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August as timetables will be limited.

“There will also be an amended timetable on Friday 19 August and early services may be disrupted on Sunday 21 August as trains will be in the wrong place overnight.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s North West and Central region managing director, said:

“It saddens me that we are again having to ask passengers to stay away from the railway due to unnecessary strike action, when we should be helping them enjoy their summers.

“We have made a good and fair pay offer but, with the exception of our TSSA management grades who accepted the deal, our unions are refusing to put it to a ballot to let our employees have a say, and sadly that means more disruption on the rail network.”

Disruption is also expected early on Friday morning after the industrial action – as striking workers return to duties.

Passengers are encouraged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for updated information.