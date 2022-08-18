17.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 18, 2022
- Advertisement -

Further disruption for train passengers as strike action continues

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Shropshire train passengers are facing further disruption today as national strike action takes place.

The strike action by the RMT and TSSA continues over pay and modernisation plans, causing severe disruption for passengers across the country.

West Midlands Railway will not be operating any services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in either dispute, but its services will also not run in Shropshire, as it relies on Network Rail staff to run trains on much of the network.

- Advertisement -

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“We are disappointed that passenger journeys will continue to be impacted this week as a result of this industrial action.

“We urge passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August as timetables will be limited.

“There will also be an amended timetable on Friday 19 August and early services may be disrupted on Sunday 21 August as trains will be in the wrong place overnight.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s North West and Central region managing director, said:

“It saddens me that we are again having to ask passengers to stay away from the railway due to unnecessary strike action, when we should be helping them enjoy their summers.

“We have made a good and fair pay offer but, with the exception of our TSSA management grades who accepted the deal, our unions are refusing to put it to a ballot to let our employees have a say, and sadly that means more disruption on the rail network.”

Disruption is also expected early on Friday morning after the industrial action – as striking workers return to duties.

Passengers are encouraged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for updated information.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP