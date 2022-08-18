Emmanuel is a Sutton Hill success story

A young Telford resident who joined a ‘wellbeing’ project at his local community centre last year has now come full circle and is helping to lead a summer holiday programme.

Emmanuel Buaku is assisting the ‘Heads Up’ project in Sutton Hill

Emmanuel Buaku, who is 16 and a pupil at Madeley Academy, started attending the ‘Heads Up’ project at the Hub on the Hill in Sutton Hill during lockdown at the beginning of 2021.

Heads Up was aimed at supporting local young people during the pandemic and Emmanuel began to thrive during his sessions there. He went on to attend the youth club and then gained a qualification as a youth leader.

“We have really seen a difference in Emmanuel – he has grown in confidence and ability,” explained Terry Yarnall, who manages the hub, which was founded five years ago as a charity by local residents.

It now provides a range of mental health, wellbeing, youth and family support services.

As well as employing several staff, the hub relies on help from local people and Emmanuel is now a regular member of the volunteering team.

This summer he has assisted with a club which keeps children busy during their school holidays, helping to run games and sports sessions and trips out.

He commented: “I really enjoy coming here. It has helped with my communication skills, which I think will be useful in my life ahead as I hope to become a science eacher and then a university lecturer.

“It has also been really good meeting a range of different people here.”