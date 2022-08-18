Motorcyclist dies after colliding with signpost in Craven Arms

A young motorcyclist has died after colliding with a signpost on the A49 in Craven Arms.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm last night, a 25-year-old man from Ludlow died at the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on a red Suzuki when it collided with a signpost near the roundabout with Whitemeadow Close.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene, they found an off-duty police officer and two off duty nurses performing CPR and using a defibrillator on a man who had come off his motorcycle.

“Crews quickly took over treatment but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later.”

The A49 at Craven Arms was closed in both directions overnight and this morning whilst collision investigation work took place.

Anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 724 of 17 August.