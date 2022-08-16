18.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Teenager suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in Oswestry

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed during a disturbance in Oswestry.

The incident happened at around 1am today on Welsh Walls within the Brynhafod playing fields.

The 17-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, where he is being treated.

Police have arrested three people – a 19-year-old woman from Shrewsbury, an 18-year-old man from Oswestry and a 16-year-old boy from Oswestry.

They were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Rich Davies said: “We are confident there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.

“We remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured any footage of it on a mobile or dash cam to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 34 of 16 August.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

