£6m affordable housing scheme completed in Telford

A £6m eco-efficient affordable housing scheme has been completed in Telford, where 30% of the homes are installed with Solar PV panels and battery storage to generate significant energy savings.

Malcolm Randle Close in Telford

Solihull-based Living Space has handed all 38 affordable homes at the former brownfield site in Malinslee over to The Wrekin Housing Group.

The scheme has been named after the late Malcolm Randle, who served on Great Dawley Town Council and was the mayor from 2018 until his death in March 2020.

Living Space assembled the land for the 2.1-acre site, secured Full Planning consent and delivered the construction contract in its entirety.

The 38 purpose-designed modern dwellings are being let at an affordable rent, which is at least 20% below standard local market rents.

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space, said: “We are thrilled to have concluded all construction works at the Malcolm Randle Close scheme. This was our third development in Telford, and our second working in partnership with The Wrekin Housing Group. We are proud of the excellent site and supply chain management from our experienced team, and it is very rewarding to see Wrekin’s residents move into their new homes.

“This much-needed housing scheme safeguarded and created new employment opportunities for Telford at a time when there was significant uncertainty, caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions. We are pleased that it is also one of three Living Space developments that benefit from the installation of solar PV roof panels. The 11 homes here which have this feature could enable residents to make savings of around 35% off their electricity bills.”

The development comprises of four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows. Six of the properties have been purpose-designed for disabled residents.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group, said:

“Malcolm Randle Close is another excellent example of how partnership working can help us to achieve our aims of developing the good quality, affordable housing that Telford needs.

“We are delighted to have completed the handover of these properties, all of which have now been let at an affordable rent, and will make a real difference to the lives of the people moving in.

“I am especially pleased that the road has been named after Malcolm, who did so much for the residents and the town over many years. This is a fitting recognition for his outstanding contribution.”