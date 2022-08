A man was injured following a fire involving a hay baler and an area of grassland near Newport on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3.28pm in a field along Kynnersley Drive.

Three fire crews including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

The fire involved the hay baler and an area of grassland measuring approximately 200m x 200m.

The male casualty in the care of the ambulance service.