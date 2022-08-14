17.4 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Advertisement -

Avanti West Coast suspends direct train services from Shropshire to London

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Direct rail services from Shropshire to London have been cut from Avanti West Coast’s services as part of timetable changes.

Wellington Railway Station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Wellington Railway Station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In a statement, Avanti West Coast said it was suspending ticket sales on direct services from 14 August to 11 September while a new timetable is finalised.

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has expressed his extreme disappointment at the decision.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Shaun Davies says the announcement of the suspension of the service came with no notice, no consultation and no date by which the service will be restored.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), leader of Telford &Wrekin Council, said:

“We are extremely disappointed by Avanti West Coast’s decision to remove the direct Wellington to London and London to Wellington services as part of their new timetable.

“Once again, the people of Telford and Wrekin are forgotten by those outside of the borough. We will continue to fight for our local residents to ensure that they are not disadvantaged like this.

“We are on the side of local people and know that the direct rail service to the capital is important for so many people, for those who need it for work and also for day trippers.

“We have written today to the Secretary of State calling for the government to urgently review and reverse this decision.

“We support the call from other local government leaders up and down the Avanti West Coast line for an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State, their officials and Avanti’s management to agree a date for full restoration of the timetable.”

Avanti’s decision puts further pressure on existing Transport for Wales (TFW) and West Midlands Trains (WMT) services, with the latter still operating a reduced timetable, as the third train an hour has still not been reinstated.

This latest decision also further undermines confidence in rail travel, making it harder for people to use the train, at a time when people should be encouraged to travel by rail.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP