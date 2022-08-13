Vote Cae Glas! MP backs park bid for national award

MP Helen Morgan has urged people to get behind North Shropshire and vote for a popular park which is in the running for a national award.

MP Helen Morgan pictured with Oswestry Mayor Councillor Jay Moore

Cae Glas Park in Oswestry town centre has been nominated for the UK’s Favourite Park Award, organised by green space charity Fields in Trust.

Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan showed her support by visiting the park and meeting its hardworking staff this week.

Helen Morgan MP said: “Cae Glas is a fantastic park which I know is valued by all the local community and acted as a particularly crucial open space during the Covid lockdowns.

“The staff here do a fantastic job keeping the space so well maintained and creating such beautiful flower arrangements for all visitors to enjoy.

“The facilities are great and varied, it plays host to many wonderful events and of course now celebrates Oswestry’s most famous son, Wilfred Owen.

“It is fully deserving of this award and voting couldn’t be easier, so make sure you join me in clicking that button and voting Cae Glas!”

Cae Glas is among 364 parks and green spaces in the running to be awarded UK’s Favourite Park 2022. Voting is now open at www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks and will close at noon on Thursday 18th August 2022.

The parks with the most votes in each of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be named National Favourites and the overall winner the UK’s Favourite Park 2022.

The UK’s Favourite Parks award celebrates the contributions green spaces deliver for our neighbourhoods and communities. Yet not everyone has equal access. Research by Fields in Trust finds that around 2.8 million people across Great Britain live more than a ten-minute walk from their nearest park or green space. The situation could get worse with a risk that lack of legal protection could lead to more green spaces being sold-off or developed.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive Helen Griffiths said: “Our nation’s parks have been so important during the pandemic, and it is vital that we celebrate them to help ensure they are protected for future generations.

“Our children and grandchildren deserve to have the same access to green space that we do, this is a significant moment to change the way we think about the contribution local green spaces make to our health, our wellbeing, our environment, and ultimately our futures.”