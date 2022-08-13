Telford couple scoop £1m on EuroMillions Millionaire Maker

A Telford couple who scooped a million pounds on the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker thought it was a scam at first and couldn’t believe it was real.

Ruth and Rob from Telford celebrate their million-pound win

Ruth Giblin, a Leisure Centre Supervisor and her husband Rob, an Engineer, are the lucky couple from Telford who won £1,000,000 on EuroMillions and they now plan to share their windfall with their nearest and dearest.



They were one of 22 millionaires made in a special EuroMillions draw on Friday 22 July 2022 who matched one of the Millionaire Maker codes to win the prize.



The following morning of the draw Ruth had an email telling her of the good news but she wasn’t sure if it was real, she explained: “The next morning we got up early for a swim and I saw I had an email telling me I had good news about my ticket. When I logged into my National Lottery app, I could see I had only matched one number, but it was telling me I had won £1M, I was very confused!”

“I was sure it was a scam, but when I saw it was the correct number for Camelot, I tried to phone it, only to find they were not yet open! Instead of waiting around, we decided to still go swimming. Although it was clearly all we could think about as every so often, Rob would stop and say, ‘what if it is real!’

A phone call confirmed the win

Ruth and Rob say they will be helping to make a difference to their families’ lives with the money

The couple didn’t want to get their hopes up that it may be a mistake, Ruth continued: “We talked all the way home about what we would do if it was true, but I was trying not to get my hopes up. When we finally called Camelot, they asked me what I could see and then they confirmed we were millionaires! We were just stunned and started crying.”



Ruth and Rob then woke their two children up to share the news and went across the road to Ruth’s parents to tell them, on what was her dad’s birthday.

The win will be helping to make a difference to their families lives as well as their own. The couple wants to pay for an extension on Ruth’s parents’ house to build another bedroom and add some much-needed space for the family.



Ruth added:” My parents look after my sister who has additional needs so an extension will mean everyone can get a proper night’s sleep!”



Despite now being millionaires, the pair plan on staying in their current jobs but Ruth may look to reduce her hours so that she can have her weekends back to spend more time with family and friends.

Ruth’s winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the EuroMillions draw on Friday 22 July was TLBX74150.