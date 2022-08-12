31.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 12, 2022
Two men injured in collision on A49 near Ludlow

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A collision involving a van and a lorry has left two men injured, one seriously near Ludlow this afternoon.

The collision happened at around 1.13pm on the A49 at Woofferton near Ludlow.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The driver of the van, a man, was out of the vehicle when crews arrived and was found to have sustained serious injuries.

He was given treatment on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further trauma care.

The lorry driver, a man, was treated on scene for less serious injuries and was taken to Hereford Hospital for further checks.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said three fire appliances were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow. An Operations officer was in attendance.

