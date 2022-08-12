Train passengers warned of disruption during strike action this Saturday

Train passengers are being warned of disruption this Saturday 13 August during industrial action.

Services across the country will be heavily impacted due to action by members of ASLEF.

The advice from local operators Avanti West Coast, and West Midlands Railway is not to travel.

Although Transport for Wales is not involved in the strike its hourly service which runs through Birmingham New Street will terminate at either Shrewsbury or Wolverhampton as Birmingham New Street will be closed during the strike.

Ticket acceptance has been accepted with West Midlands Metro for passengers who need to travel between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton. Although the operator is advising customers to only travel if their journey is essential as services are likely to be extremely busy.

Martin Colmey, operations director for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “It’s frustrating and disappointing that Birmingham New Street will be closed this Saturday because of the train drivers’ strike.

“We will have staff on hand to help people passing through the station but please be patient on what will be a very difficult day for everyone.

“Our advice is to contact your train operator for the latest information on ticketing, services and refunds.

“The National Rail Enquiries website at www.nationalrail.co.uk is the best place to plan your journey for a different day.”

Managing Director of Avanti West Coast, Phil Whittingham, said:

“Yet again our customers will bear the brunt of industrial action and will face a weekend of misery as a result.

“With the summer holidays in full swing and the return of the Premier League, this action will ruin many people’s plans. We’re obviously disappointed by ASLEF’s decision to go on strike, which we believe is unnecessary and premature. We would urge them to engage in meaningful industry reform talks around modernising working practices and developing a railway fit for the 21st century and we remain open for talks at any time.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“It is disappointing that our customers will continue to be impacted this month due to ongoing industrial action and I am urging passengers to check their journeys in advance.

“On Saturday 13 August we will not be able to run any services at all and we are advising passengers not to travel. Passengers holding tickets purchased in advance can travel on an alternative date or receive a full refund.”

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said:

“Services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are expected to be very busy with no West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast services operating.



“We are advising customers not to travel between Carmarthen and Newport, Cardiff and Lydney, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton and North Wales Coast unless their journey is essential.

“Travel to a number of events taking place on Saturday 13 August could be impacted by the industrial action and all customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.”

The strike will affect those intending to travel by rail to events across the country including Shrewsbury Flower Show and Premier League fixtures in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

Further strike action is planned for 18 and 20 August.