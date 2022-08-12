30.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 12, 2022
- Advertisement -

Firefighters tackle huge field fire in High Ercall

News
Updated:
By Martin Childs

Shropshire Fire and Rescue needed six appliances to tackle a fire in farming fields behind Earls Way in High Ercall on Friday afternoon.

Six fire appliances from Shropshire Fire and Rescue tackled a fire in a field in High Ercall

The smoke could be seen billowing from all around with some people mistakenly believing Haughmond Hill, had caught fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Fire Control received a call just after 3pm reporting the fire.

Roads in the area were closed as six fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Minsterley, Much Wenlock, Telford and Wem.

An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire involved 10 hectares of stubble and surrounding hedgerows and treelines which has now been extinguished.

- Advertisement -
- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP