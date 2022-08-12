Firefighters tackle huge field fire in High Ercall

Shropshire Fire and Rescue needed six appliances to tackle a fire in farming fields behind Earls Way in High Ercall on Friday afternoon.



Six fire appliances from Shropshire Fire and Rescue tackled a fire in a field in High Ercall

The smoke could be seen billowing from all around with some people mistakenly believing Haughmond Hill, had caught fire.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue Fire Control received a call just after 3pm reporting the fire.



Roads in the area were closed as six fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Minsterley, Much Wenlock, Telford and Wem.



An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire involved 10 hectares of stubble and surrounding hedgerows and treelines which has now been extinguished.