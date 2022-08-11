30.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Three teenagers arrested following incident at McDonald’s in Newport

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Three teenagers have been arrested following an incident at McDonald’s in Newport last night.

McDonald's on Newport Retail Park. Image: Google Street View
They attempted to carry out a burglary, assaulted staff and caused criminal damage.

The three, aged 16, 14 and 13, were arrested following the incident that took place at around 10pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We attended and the three young men ran away before being arrested a short time later.

“The three young men from Newport, aged 16, 14 and 13, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

“Anyone with any concerns about crime can make a report by visiting https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.”

