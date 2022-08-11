Shrewsbury Flower Show cancels popular fireworks due to dry weather

As the hot and dry weather continues, Shrewsbury Flower Show has cancelled this year’s grand finale fireworks displays over safety concerns.

Organisers of the popular event, which returns this Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2019, say they made the difficult decision after consulting with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and safety advisors.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Horticultural Society which organises the show said:

“We have taken very seriously the dry conditions; we’ve consulted with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Safety Advisory Group and have come to the decision that, for safety reasons, we should cancel the fireworks displays on both evenings.

“This will come as a disappointment to many, however, there will be entertainment and a laser show – we hope you understand and agree we’ve done the right thing.”