Police appeal for witnesses to fight in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on York Road around midday and involved a group of men.

One man needed treatment for non-life changing injuries at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Two young men from Shrewsbury, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They remain in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information, or footage, related to the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 243 of 10 August.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.