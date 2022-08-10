Telford & Wrekin Council bids for share of levelling up funding

Telford & Wrekin Council have submitted three bids under the latest round of Government Levelling Up Funding which has a focus on town centre regeneration and improving transport connections.

The bids include investment to improve the theatre in Oakengates to attract an even greater diversity of shows and create more opportunities for community events and activities centred on a new public square as well as investment to extend the new education offer being developed in Telford Town Centre at Station Quarter. This investment will create more opportunities for students to study in the Town Centre and supporting our businesses to access the skills they need to grow.

A bid for Wellington will build on the success of the Council’s Pride in Our High Street investment with improvements to the historic centre, including the market and Market Square.

A package of transport measures propose improvements to the Silkin Way as a key pedestrian and cycle route and investment into improved public transport connections across the borough including to employment sites supporting local people into jobs

The Government set criteria for Levelling Up bids does not allow for investment into the regeneration of our South Telford Estates which remains a priority for the Council.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “The Council is committed to protect, care and invest to create a better borough. We recognise that there remains an urgent need to address the inequalities that exist in our Borough and to ensure that everyone benefits from a strong economy, lives well and can fulfil their full potential. Our £44m ‘On Your Side’investment programme reflects our local commitment to levelling up.

“In submitting these bids we are working within the Government guidance to support the regeneration of our centres and to improve the connections between homesand employment, increase opportunities for walking and cycling and improve public transport.



“While we welcome the opportunity to bid we are disappointed that Government has not recognised the urgent need to invest in our older Estates. We will continue to lobby the Government for more funding to match our investment into these communities, particularly our South Telford Estates.”