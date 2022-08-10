Plans revealed for 150 new homes at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury

Housebuilder Bellway West Midlands has today revealed plans to build 150 homes on a parcel of land off Hereford Road in Shrewsbury.

A site plan of Bellway’s proposed Darwin’s Edge development in Shrewsbury

The new development would be located between Meole Brace Retail Park and Meole Brace Park & Ride, with a new access junction created off Hereford Road.

A detailed application for planning permission will be submitted by the end of this year and, subject to planning approval, Bellway says it hopes to start work on the new homes early next year.

- Advertisement -

The proposed development will be called Darwin’s Edge and it will provide 150 homes, with 113 two, three and four-bedroom properties for private sale and 37 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Land Director of Bellway West Midlands, James Turner, said: “We are committed to continuing to deliver homes in Shrewsbury where we know there is considerable demand, and this land acquisition will strengthen our presence in the town.

“As a five-star builder with the Home Builders Federation, we are looking forward to offering a further choice of high-quality homes for house-hunters in Shrewsbury.

“Buyers at our developments have been drawn to the high standards of construction and design we offer, and we expect a similar response to the new homes we’re planning to build at Darwin’s Edge.”

Bellway has purchased land off Hereford Road to construct the new homes

The housebuilder says if the planning application is approved the development would form a key part of its strategy to deliver new housing in Shrewsbury, adding to its presence in the town alongside developments at The Spinney, off Oteley Road, and Copthorne Keep on the site of the former Copthorne Barracks.