Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies following collision in Telford

A driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist died and their passenger was seriously injured following a collision in Telford yesterday evening.

A silver Peugeot 308 was travelling southbound towards the Dawley Bank roundabout when it collided with the motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction at around 7.24pm.

The 62-year-old male motorcyclist died at the scene of the collision, his passenger was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Police say a 55-year-old man from Telford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews found three patients.

“The first was a man who was the driver of the motorbike. He had sustained life threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“He received advanced life support at the scene but unfortunately, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The second, a woman who was a passenger on the motorbike. She had sustained life threatening injuries.

“She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance.

“The driver of the car did not require treatment.”

Anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact police quoting incident 610 of 9 August.