Shrewsbury Macmillan Cancer Support Centre offers new support group

A new support group for people looking after loved ones with cancer has launched at the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre in Shrewsbury.

Jess and Ella, Centre Managers in Shrewsbury

The group, run by Centre Managers Jess and Ella, offers those supporting people with cancer a chance to meet others in the same position and have open conversations, while taking time to focus on their own wellbeing in a friendly environment.

The sessions are held at the newly refurbished Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at the Hamar Centre, on the site of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. They are free of charge, offered on Fridays once every fortnight and include refreshments.

Macmillan Cancer Support Centre Manager, Jess Brindley said: “Supporting someone with cancer can be difficult, and this group has been created to give you the chance to meet other people caring for a loved one whilst offering support in a friendly environment.

“The first session took place on Friday 5 August, but we still have space for more people to come along, so please feel free to get in touch if you are interested.

“As well as providing a welcoming space to have open discussions, we are also planning some wellbeing activities which may be useful when supporting someone living with cancer such as massage lessons.

“The first session last week went really well, and we are looking forward to welcoming more participants in the coming weeks.”

If you would like to find out more please contact Jess or Ella at the Macmillan Support Centre by telephone 01743 261000 ext 1957 or email sath.macmillaninformation@nhs.net