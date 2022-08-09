Firefighters from across Shropshire tackle large fire at scrap yard near Clun

Firefighters from across Shropshire were called to a large fire at a scrap metal merchant in Five Turnings near Clun last night.

The fire involving scrap metal broke out near Clun. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews were called to J Tranter Scrap Metal at just before 9pm and remain at the scene with the incident ongoing.

Large smoke plumes could be seen from several miles away with fire crews working through the night to extinguish the fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8.53pm last night, Clun crews were mobilised to a fire at Five Turnings. En route to the incident, large smoke plumes could be seen from several miles away. This incident was a fire involving scrap at a commercial yard.

“Fire crews worked swiftly with the help of the occupiers to tackle the blaze and stop it spreading further to the surrounding area and buildings.

“This incident required the assistance of our colleagues from across the county, plus firefighters from over the border in Mid and West Wales and Hereford and Worcester.

“Please be aware that this incident is still ongoing, so the road is likely to be closed. Also, due to the large amount of smoke in the area, we would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed.”

Eight fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit, the Incident Command Unit, the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Albrighton, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford, Telford Central and Tweedale.

Mid And West Wales Fire And Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the incident to assist along with operations, hazmat, safety and principal officers.