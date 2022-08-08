Protest held over planned Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub

Over 200 people yesterday turned out to protest over plans for a controversial Health and Wellbeing Hub in Shrewsbury.

Former NHS consultant Bernie Bentick addresses those gathered at the protest. Photo: Ben Jephcott

The protest was held outside Shirehall and follows on from one organised at Belvidere Surgery on Tuesday.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has developed plans for a Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub located next to Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Lidl, just off Oteley Road.

The hub would include six GP practices along with other health and wellbeing services designed around the local population.

The practices involved are The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

Mytton Oak Surgery and Radbrook Green Surgery are also involved in the project and may deliver some of their services from the hub.

Sunday’s protest saw a number of speakers including former NHS consultant Bernie Bentick, former GP and Riverside Surgery founder Rob Park, and campaign organiser Alex Wagner.

A petition against the plans gained nearly 2,500 signatures. It has been sent to Shirehall and to the NHS ICS in the hope of provoking meaningful public consultation on the proposals.

Lib Dem Councillor Alex Wagner organised the demonstrations and Save Our Surgeries campaign.

He said: “Hundreds of residents turned out at Shirehall and Belvidere this week with a simple demand – to have their views heard.

“Shrewsbury residents deserve a first-class GP service. The issues with access that would be caused by a hub move would make getting the right care a lot harder for thousands of people in town. Imposing a top-down change like this without consultation is wrong.

“Taxpayers’ money is being thrown around behind closed doors, and decisions that will impact people’s health are being made with zero consultation. It is wrong. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and health bosses need to come clean about their intentions and consult residents.”