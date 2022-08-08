Armed police respond to report of man with firearm on Dawley High Street

Armed police were deployed to Dawley High Street this afternoon following a report of a man with a firearm.

Officers attended after receiving a call from a member of the public at around 4pm.

Police say a group of men were searched and nothing of concern was located.

They added the call was made with good intent.

Insp Stacey said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience.

“I understand that it can be alarming when armed officers are deployed, however I would like to re-iterate that no firearms were located and there is no risk to the public.”