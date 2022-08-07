Car deliberately set on fire near Market Drayton

An investigation is under way after a car was destroyed after being set on fire in a field near Market Drayton on Saturday night.

The car was fully engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived at the scene. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Market Drayton were mobilised by fire control to reports of a car on fire in a field in Longslow at 10.12pm.

On arrival at the scene, the crew found a Jaguar car fully engulfed in fire.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately began to tackle the fire, utilising a high pressure hose reel jet, whilst also checking the vehicle for any sign of occupants.

A thermal imaging camera was used to scan the surrounding area, for any signs of persons who may have been injured or involved in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Thankfully the search of the car found no occupants inside, and the search with the thermal imaging camera returned a negative result.

“Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, officers from West Mercia Police were requested to attend the scene.

“The fire was extinguished within approximately fifteen minutes of the crew arriving on scene, with them remaining for approximately a further sixty minutes to fully damp down any remaining hot spots.

“Sadly despite the best efforts of the crew the car has been destroyed by fire. The cause of the fire is being recorded as deliberate ignition by persons unknown.”

Anyone in the area around the time of the fire who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.