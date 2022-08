A collision involving two vehicles at the Edgebold Roundabout in Shrewsbury left motorists facing long delays on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision at just after 1pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that no persons were trapped and that two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.