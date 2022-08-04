Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering injury on canal near Weston Rhyn

A woman was airlifted to hospital yesterday after she was injured on the canal near Weston Rhyn.

An air ambulance attended the incident. Photo: Wales Air Ambulance Charity

The Welsh Air Ambulance was called to a narrowboat on the Llangollen Canal near Station Road, shortly before 12pm on Wednesday.

A land ambulance also attended and the patient was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a patient who had become injured on a narrowboat, near to Station Road, at 11.45am.

“We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Welsh Air Ambulance to the scene.

“On arrival we discovered a female patient who following treatment was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.”

Crews from Oswestry fire station attended to assist paramedics.