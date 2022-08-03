22.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Man rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury remains in critical condition

News
By Shropshire Live

Police say a 64-year-old man rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury yesterday remains in a critical condition.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
Emergency services were called to the English Bridge at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, following reports that a man had entered the water before getting into difficulty.

Members of the public initially tried to help the man, before emergency services arrived who were able to rescue him from the water.

He was treated at the scene by firefighters, ambulance and critical care paramedics before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The Midlands Air Ambulance also attended after landing in Abbey Foregate.

