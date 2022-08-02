19.7 C
Telford & Wrekin set to have new boundaries for its council wards

By Shropshire Live

The Local Government Boundary Commission has published its final recommendations for changes to Telford & Wrekin Borough Council wards.

New wards for Telford & Wrekin Borough Council. Credit: Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2022
The independent body that draws ward boundaries reviewed Telford & Wrekin to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of people, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

It says residents should be represented by 54 councillors, the same as the current arrangements.

There will be 32 wards, two more than the current arrangements.

The boundaries of all but one ward will change, Madeley & Sutton Hill will remain the same.

Publishing the recommendations Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said:

“We are very grateful to people in Telford &Wrekin. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

Submissions by 352 local residents and organisations helped decide the new wards.

Councillor David Wright, Chair of the Boundary Review Committee at Telford & Wrekin Council said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to feedback on the Boundary Commission’s proposals.”

Changes in response to what local people said include:

– Altering draft recommendations to ensure that the village of Horsehay is not divided between wards.

– Responding to additional community evidence regarding links between Oakengates and neighbouring areas. 

The Commission has made further changes to its earlier proposals. 

Details can be found on the Commission’s website.

Councillor Wright continued: “The next step is for the Commission to seek final approval for the changes with Parliament.

“We will let residents know if there are any changes to polling stations as a result of their recommendations as we head in to the local elections in 2023.”

