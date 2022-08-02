19.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Advertisement -

Man in serious condition after being rescued from river in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury by emergency services this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports that a man was in the river in distress near the English Bridge at around 1.15pm.

Crews from Shrewsbury, Baschurch and Minsterly attended, including the specialist water rescue unit.

- Advertisement -

The man was rescued from the water by the service’s Swift Water Rescue Team.

He was giving CPR by firefighters, ambulance, critical care paramedics and police colleagues and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Midlands Air Ambulance also attended after landing nearby.

Lee Barker, Group Manager of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to take part in water aware sessions, he said:

“We have sadly attended a few incidents like this so far this year. This is why we are really encouraging the public to take part in our water aware sessions and throwline training, which you can out more about on our website.”

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP