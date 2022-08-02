Man in serious condition after being rescued from river in Shrewsbury

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury by emergency services this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports that a man was in the river in distress near the English Bridge at around 1.15pm.

Crews from Shrewsbury, Baschurch and Minsterly attended, including the specialist water rescue unit.

The man was rescued from the water by the service’s Swift Water Rescue Team.

He was giving CPR by firefighters, ambulance, critical care paramedics and police colleagues and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Midlands Air Ambulance also attended after landing nearby.

Lee Barker, Group Manager of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to take part in water aware sessions, he said:

“We have sadly attended a few incidents like this so far this year. This is why we are really encouraging the public to take part in our water aware sessions and throwline training, which you can out more about on our website.”