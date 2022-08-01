Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in A41 collision

A man was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a collision on the A41 between Hinstock and Newport yesterday.

The scene of the collision on the A41. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.55pm with the collision involving a Volkswagen Golf estate and a lorry near the Stanford Bridge crossroads.

The car suffered a significant amount of damage and the male driver was found to be trapped when emergency services arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews quickly set about getting hydraulic rescue equipment to work, to begin to free the trapped driver.

“Firefighters worked closely with the critical care doctor and paramedics, to carefully carry out the extrication of the driver, by carrying out a side removal, roof flap and dashboard lift on the car utilising hydraulic cutters, spreaders and rams.

“Whilst the rescue of the injured car driver was taking place, another team of firefighters worked to stem a leak from the damaged large goods vehicle, utilising equipment provided by the environment agency, the vehicle was also made electrically safe.

“Once firefighters had managed to create full access to the injured driver, a long board was carefully put in place, then in a controlled manner the casualty was lifted from the vehicle.

“Once clear of the vehicle the critical care doctor and paramedics stabilised the casualty’s condition, prior to them being flown to the trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University hospital, with potentially life-changing injuries.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived they found an off duty nurse and other bystanders caring for two occupants in the car. The driver, a man, was found with serious injuries.

“The team of ambulance staff worked closely with fire colleagues to release the man from the car whilst administering trauma care to stabilise his serious condition. The man was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital to receive further specialist trauma care.

“The passenger of the car, a woman, was given treatment on scene for less serious injuries before being conveyed by land ambulance to the same hospital for further checks.”

Rescue pumps from Market Drayton, Newport and Hodnet, along with the rescue tender from Wellington and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised by fire control.

Two ambulances and an incident officer from West Midlands ambulance service, along with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, carrying a critical care Doctor and Paramedic attended.

Officers from West Mercia Police closed the A41 in both directions between Standford Bridge and Newport, with diversions put in place.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by officers from the West Mercia Police collision investigation unit. Anyone who saw the collision, or may have captured it on dash cam, is asked to get in touch with officers quoting incident 448i of 31 July 2022.