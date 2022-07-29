Success for first Madeley in Bloom competition

Madeley has proved that it is blooming, with its first annual gardening competition being launched.

Mayor Helena Morgan with Christine Hartley of Madeley Highly commended

Green-fingered residents of the town, as well as in Sutton Hill and Woodside, were encouraged to enter the contest, organised by the Love Madeley campaign.

The Mayor of Madeley, Helena Morgan, judged the competition which had two categories: hanging baskets and front garden/planters/window boxes, with separate prizes for Sutton Hill, Woodside and Madeley itself.

“It was a huge privilege to judge the first ever Madeley In Bloom competition,” she commented.

“There were so many beautiful gardens it was hard to choose the best. All three winners were so chuffed when I visited their homes to let them know they had won.

“Seeing the joy people get in their garden has been a real pleasure. I am looking forward to seeing the competition progress in future years.”