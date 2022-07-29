Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer to retire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer has announced his retirement after being part of the fire service for over thirty years.

Rod Hammerton, Chief Fire Officer for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: SFRS

Rod Hammerton has been the Chief Fire Officer for SFRS for seven years and has now confirmed he will be retiring in January 2023.

He said: “Following our glowing HMICFRS report I am confident The Service has a really positive culture, a capable management team, we are on the firmest financial footing possible, and the service in in the safest set of hands with the FRA.

“I have incredibly mixed feelings about deciding to retire because I still thoroughly enjoy my job and have never had a day that I haven’t wanted to come to work. Part of that is because I think working for a fire and rescue service remains the greatest honour, but a bigger part is because of the people I get to work alongside.

“But all good things must come to an end and, after a short career in the Royal Navy and then 30 years in the fire service, I probably need to find out what it feels like to have to decide what clothes to put on in the morning.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who have made the seven years serving the county a pleasure.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the process of appointing a new Chief Fire Officer will begin in the coming months.