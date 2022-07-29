Severn Hospice opens latest shop in Hadley

A Shropshire charity has reason to celebrate this week as its newest shop welcomes customers in for the first time.

Pictured opening the new store are Councillor Gemma Offland, nurse Jan Weaver, Councillor Raj Mehta, Lady Jane and Sir Algernon Heber-Percy

Severn Hospice has a network of shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, whose customers and supporters contribute nearly £1.5 million towards its caring services each year.

The latest shop is in Hadley and opened for the first time on Thursday. It is the charity’s 30th shop since its first one in Craven Arms in 1992.

Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, who is President of Severn Hospice, was guest of honour and, along with his wife Lady Jane. Councillor Raj Mehta, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin was also present along with a Hospice at Home nurse, members of the shop staff and volunteers.

Councillor Mehta cut the ribbon and said: “There is a need for this here at the moment, with the cost of living going up. It will help the community, so it is a win, win, win on both sides. Hadley is a great little community – we have everything we need here and the only thing that was missing was a charity shop. Severn Hospice has now ticketed that box.”

To make sure the day went with a bang, the Laura Deighton Dance Company entertained bystanders before doors opened at 10am.

The shop is in Hadley Centre and takes over a space formerly used by a local charity selling baby clothes and nursery supplies.

Emily Jones, from Severn Hospice’s retail team, said: “Opening a new shop is always exciting and this is no exception. Our shops play such an important role and raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for us. This would not be possible without our amazing and loyal supporters, and it is through their outstanding generosity that we are able to care for local people living with incurable illness.

“Everyone has really pulled together to make sure that we hit opening day and I want to thank our builders, decorators, retail team, volunteers and everyone else for their hard work.

“I would also like to thank Laura Deighton Dance Company for coming along – they were brilliant. And thank you also to Sir Algernon, Lady Jane and Councillor Mehta for performing the ribbon cutting and for their very kind words.”

Each year, Severn Hospice cares for 3,000 families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales living with incurable illness. This care is free but not without cost and the charity has to raise £2 for every £3 spent on care.

The shop will be open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.