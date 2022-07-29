21.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 29, 2022
- Advertisement -

Police name man found dead at property in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have today named a Shrewsbury man who died at a property in the town sparking a murder investigation.

Officers attended a house in Sutton Way at around 7.30pm on Sunday 24 July after they received a report concerned for the safety of a man.

On arrival at the property, they discovered that 69-year-old Terence Ransley had died.

- Advertisement -

Following enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Gosport on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP