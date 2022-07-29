Police name man found dead at property in Shrewsbury

Police have today named a Shrewsbury man who died at a property in the town sparking a murder investigation.

Officers attended a house in Sutton Way at around 7.30pm on Sunday 24 July after they received a report concerned for the safety of a man.

On arrival at the property, they discovered that 69-year-old Terence Ransley had died.

Following enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Gosport on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.