Person assisted from vehicle following collision in Cross Houses

One person was assisted from a vehicle by firefighters after it rolled over following a collision in Cross Houses.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the collision at around 4.24pm on Friday afternoon.

The collision involved two vehicles with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

- Advertisement -

Both vehicles were made safe by fire crews.

Earlier at around 3pm, three vehicles were involved in a collision on the A49 at Battlefield.

The collision involved a van and two saloon vehicles which required making safe by fire service personnel.

Several casualties with minor injuries were in the care of the ambulance service.