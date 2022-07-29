21.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 29, 2022
Lights, camera, action… Students showcase their movie-making skills

By Shropshire Live

Telford College students showcased their movie-making skills when they took over a local cinema to screen a collection of their latest creations.

Telford College creative media students at Wellington Orbit, watching their work on the big screen
The event at Wellington Orbit was a chance for creative media students to see their short films, documentaries and music videos on the big screen.

More than 30 productions, all made by students as part of their studies over the past year, were included in the Creative Media Film Festival programme.

Creative media lecturer Joe Adams said: “Being able to share and celebrate our students’ achievements in our very own local community cinema was absolutely perfect.

“Seeing their reactions, their support for one another and their enthusiasm was an incredible way to end the year.

“We want all our students to feel a huge sense of achievement and accomplishment, and it doesn’t get much better than watching your own film on the big screen at the cinema with a bag of popcorn!”

Joe said the course covered a variety of media disciplines with students producing a wide range of video work, and the Wellington Orbit showcase was a celebration of all the hard work the students had done over the year.

“During the year we have avidly promoted the theme of community and on many assignments, we have worked with local companies and charities.

“The students have produced promotional videos for small businesses in Wellington, Shropshire tourism films, music videos for local artists and various short drama films.”

Level 3 creative media student Corey Clark, winner of this year’s prestigious Victor Ludorum Award at the college’s annual awards, said: “Seeing our films on the big screen was amazing.

“It was great to see how the film flows and the event was a big milestone for me as a film producer – but this is only the beginning for me, and I hope to one day share my work with even bigger audiences.”

Learner manager for creative and music, Andy Turner, added: “We have some very talented film makers in our department who are progressing into higher education at top universities to study film production.

“Our department has a good relationship with the Wellington Orbit after two media students secured work placements there this year and another student began working there as a volunteer.

“And we’re delighted that the marketing and promotional materials our students have produced for local businesses have led to such strong links with the community.”

Wellington Orbit manager Damian Breeze said: “It’s great working with local students and to be able to give them the opportunity to see their work on the big screen.

“Here at The Orbit, we are committed to working alongside the community and will always support initiatives like this as much as we can.”

Telford College is now enrolling for the next intake of creative media courses, starting in September.

