Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub site identified

Plans for a new Health and Wellbeing Hub, led by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, have taken a step forward as a site has now been identified in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury.

The site is located next to the Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Lidl supermarket, just off Oteley Road. Image Google Maps

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has developed plans for a new, purpose-built hub aimed to bring a bigger and better range of health and care services to local communities.

The site, which is located next to the Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Lidl supermarket, just off the Oteley Road, has been identified as the best option for the development.

The Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub would provide joined-up health and social care along with voluntary and community services, in a state-of-the-art building. The hub would include six GP practices along with other health and wellbeing services designed around the local population.

Dr Charlotte Hart, Clinical Director for the Shrewsbury Primary Care Network (PCN) and Clinical Lead for the Programme, said:

“We are delighted to have progressed plans and secured this site for the hub as it is clear this location is the best option for the development.

“This is just the first step in our proposal for a Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub which we see as a real opportunity for the town to make a positive impact and improvement to local health and social care services.

“Work continues on an integrated impact assessment, to review the access and services in place for people using the hub, plus we are exploring transport solutions which will ensure the hub would be linked into the transport system and easily accessible to patients.

“We see the hub as a great opportunity to provide different benefits to our residents, including quality services under one roof and in modern facilities, making it easier for people to attend multiple appointments in the same place, and having access to professional multi-disciplinary teams.”