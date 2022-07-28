Exciting new art event to be hosted in Shrewsbury

An exciting new arts event is to be held in Shrewsbury, aiming to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Pictured from left, Shrewsbury artists who have contributed to the event, Linda Edwards and Rob Leckey, organiser Jonathan Soden and Shrewsbury contributing artist Karen Duffy

The Soden Collection, one of the region’s leading contemporary galleries, is curating the region’s first ‘Secret Artist Sale’ on behalf of four good causes: Breast Cancer Now, The Samaritans, Trees for Shropshire and Alzheimer’s Society.

This unique two-day event will be held on Saturday 20 August and Sunday 21 August, as part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, and will feature around 100 pieces of original art contributed from international, national, local and emerging artists.

“We are really looking forward to hosting The Secret Artist Sale – it’s going to be a lot of fun and an opportunity for people to acquire work by some outstanding artists, such as Halima Cassell MBE, Philip Sutton RA, The Doodle Boy and Matt Sewell for an amazing price,” said Jonathan Soden, proprietor of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop.

He explains the concept of the sale: “All the work will be A5 size, signed on the reverse, and for sale for a standard price of £50.

“A list of all contributing artists will be published in advance and we will be building interest and excitement as the event approaches.

“On August 20 people can view the work in the Soden Collection, have fun trying to ‘spot the famous artist’ and discovering new favourites. August 21 is ‘purchasing day’ when they can return to buy the artwork on a first come first served basis.

“Once purchased, people can see the name of the originator on the reverse of the work – they may have managed to acquire work by a renowned name or a talented local artist.

“We anticipate a good deal of interest from visitors around the region and we are really grateful to all of the artists for their time and generosity.

“We think that the quality of work on show will be of a very high standard so that there is a good amount of interest and income for the charities who will receive all the proceeds, which we hope will run into thousands of pounds. We would love this to become an annual event.”