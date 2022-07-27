19.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Stanmore Country Park celebrates coveted Community Green Flag Award

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Friends of Stanmore Country Park are celebrating after receiving a Community Green Flag Award for a fourth consecutive year.

Friends of Stanmore Drew Belcher, Ruth Westerby, Paul Westerby, Darren Hodgson and Rob Evans celebrate their Green Flag success
The 40 hectare country park on the site of the former RAF Bridgnorth provides an accessible, welcoming and well-maintained environment with a rich biodiversity and heritage, all underpinned by significant levels of community involvement.  

The judgment illustrates that Stanmore has qualities, which make it an equal of other green spaces across the UK, as well as internationally, from world famous London parks to other local community assets.

Lucy Hockenhull of the Friends of Stanmore commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Stanmore has been recognised in this way yet again.  The last two years have shown the importance of parks and green spaces such as Stanmore for mental health and as places to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely. 

“The reward reflects the hard work and dedication of all our volunteers working alongside the ranger team from Shropshire Council.”

The group invites everyone from the local community with some spare time to join in and help with a wide variety of tasks. For more information contact the ranger team on 01746 781192.”

