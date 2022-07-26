12.4 C
Wellington in Bloom competition recognises green-fingered residents

By Shropshire Live

Wellington has proved that it is blossoming, with the annual gardening competition being held in the town.

Mayor Dorothy Roberts with hanging basket winner Charlotte Heywood
Green-fingered residents were encouraged to enter the annual Wellington in Bloom competition and Wellington Town Council agreed to donate the garden voucher prizes and rosettes.

Organiser Sally Themans of Love Wellington, who helped Cllr Dorothy Roberts, Mayor of Wellington, to judge the entries, said there was an excellent response.

“Well-kept gardens show a real pride in people’s locality and we wanted to celebrate and reward that with our annual competition,” she said.

Those recognised in the event included: David Mason of Roseway, Wendy Davies of Pooler Close.

Charlotte Heywood of Albert Road, Michelle Spidder of Parklands, Paula Wooley of Hampton Hill, Ian Mottershaw of Barnfield Crescent, Susan Kilpatrick of Harley Close, Angela and Julie Moore of Haygate Road and G. Smyth of George Place.  

“A special mention to Kieran Weston of Haygate Road as he amazed the mayor with his super striped lawn,” Sally added.

