Telford wins four Green Flags for its parks

Telford & Wrekin Council is celebrating after receiving Green Flag Awards for Telford Town Park, Dawley Park, Hartshill Park and Dale End Park – four of 2,208 UK winners.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

After two years that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that four of Telford and Wrekin’s parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make these sites great spaces that everyone can enjoy.

This is the first time Dale End Park has received the accolade and the first time the borough has held four Green Flags simultaneously.

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Labour), Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and cultural services, said:

“We got the hat-trick with Town Park, Dawley and Hartshill last year which was great, but to have a record-breaking four of our parks win Green Flags this year really is terrific.”

“We’re blessed with such wonderful green spaces in Telford and Wrekin. But people may not realise how much work goes into improving and maintaining these sites for all of us to enjoy. So I’d like to express my thanks to all involved, including the ‘Friends of’ parks groups, the Town and Parish Councils, our council partners, all the volunteers who kindly lend their time, and my colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We recognise how important our parks, play areas and green spaces are to our residents, and we’re on their side. That’s why we’re investing £3.75m into improving and enhancing these areas and, with a record four Green Flags for the borough in 2022, it seems this work is already paying dividends.

“As a Gorge resident myself, I’m thrilled that Dale End Park has received its first Green Flag this year. It really is a jewel in our crown, and makes Ironbridge – already an UNESCO World Heritage Site – an even more attractive destination.”

Commenting on the news that the parks had met the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Telford Town Park, Dawley Park, Hartshill Park and Dale End Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“These parks are vital greens space for the community in Telford and Wrekin. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.