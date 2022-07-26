Shropshire father and son to compete in Transplant Games

Local dad, Simon Maceachen, who donated his liver to his eldest child Harry back in 2016, is looking forward to father and son competing together at the upcoming UK Transplant Games, which take place in Leeds at the end of the month.

Simon and Harry Maceachen

Harry Maceachen had his first liver transplant when he was a one-year-old, but unfortunately, over time the donor organ began to fail. Step forward dad, Simon, who became a live donor in 2016, when Harry was almost four.

Since that successful transplant operation, both Simon and Harry haven’t looked back, and are now readying themselves for another joint appearance at the UK Transplant Games, having competed together every year since 2016.

Simon said: “So far, I’ve competed in five UK Transplant Games and one world event, while Harry has now been to 6 UK Games. However, this is the first year where Harry is old enough to compete in one of my main disciplines, the swimming, which makes these games even more special than usual.

“In Leeds, I’ll be taking part in the 25m freestyle swim, long jump and obstacle race, while Harry will be competing in the swimming and table tennis. I’m training hard for all my events, and I’d like to thank the team at the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre for allowing me free use of their facilities while I prepare for the games.

“I’ve won a few medals at the UK games over the years and even won a bronze at the World Transplant Games, which took place in Gateshead in 2019. I’m pretty sure without access to the excellent facilities at the Quarry, which helped me ready myself for the strong competition at that level, I’d never have been prepared enough to compete and medal at a world-class event.

Chris Stanbrook, Contract Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Limited, which runs the Quarry and three other facilities in the region, said:

“We’re delighted to once again be supporting Simon and wish him and Harry all the best for the UK Transplant Games. The Quarry’s blend of pool and gym facilities means it has everything Simon needs to prepare himself for the challenges ahead. We look forward to hearing about more medal success for the Maceachen’s at the championships.”

The Transplant Games have been running for over 40 years. Each competing team represents a different hospital in the UK, and the 4-day event attracts around 1,000 transplant athletes each year. The Games aim to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation, encouraging transplant patients to regain fitness, whilst increasing public awareness of the need for more people to join the NHS Organ Donation Register.