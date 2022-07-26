12.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Advertisement -

Oswestry Town Council moves forward with splash park plans

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Council is moving forward with plans for the creation of a splash park in Cae Glas Park.

Splash Park
Splash Park

The busy park already sees its existing play area heavily used with the council looking to add to and improve the offer to children and their families.

The council says a feasibility study has identified that the facility could be catered for in the existing play area with some extension to the total footprint to ensure that there is no loss to the traditional play offer.

- Advertisement -

The Management Group do not have a definitive scheme in mind and wishes to receive suggestions from play experts, with room for some public consultation.

Alongside the main element of the water play facility /splash pad those interested in submitting a tender will need to consider the whole play offer and put a plan in accordingly.

Anyone interested can contact Oswestry Town Council by email to register their interest and receipt of brief specification: enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk

The closing date for expressions of interest and costed proposals is 5pm on Sunday 4 September 2022.

- Supporting Shropshire Live -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP