Oswestry Town Council moves forward with splash park plans

Oswestry Town Council is moving forward with plans for the creation of a splash park in Cae Glas Park.

Splash Park

The busy park already sees its existing play area heavily used with the council looking to add to and improve the offer to children and their families.

The council says a feasibility study has identified that the facility could be catered for in the existing play area with some extension to the total footprint to ensure that there is no loss to the traditional play offer.

The Management Group do not have a definitive scheme in mind and wishes to receive suggestions from play experts, with room for some public consultation.

Alongside the main element of the water play facility /splash pad those interested in submitting a tender will need to consider the whole play offer and put a plan in accordingly.

Anyone interested can contact Oswestry Town Council by email to register their interest and receipt of brief specification: enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk

The closing date for expressions of interest and costed proposals is 5pm on Sunday 4 September 2022.